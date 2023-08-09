Putin’s crazy success: US general said who is dragging out the exercises on the F-16

Ludmila Zhernovskaya01:25, 08/09/232 minutes.102913

He attributed it to fear.

The beginning of the exercises of Ukrainian pilots to work with American fighters is slowing down the United States of America .

This opinion was expressed by the former Supreme Commander of NATO Joint Forces in Europe, retired American General Philip Breedlove in an interview with Voice of America . According to him, the European allies are already ready to start these exercises.

“I think that the main slowdown in this process is happening inside my country, in our capital. There is a reticence to act quickly due to fears that Mr. Putin may lead to certain important events.

As I have said many times, the situation with F-16 “This is exactly the case,” Breedlove explained.

He noted that intimidation by the President of the Russian Federation led to a slowdown in the process with the F-16. “Mr. Putin’s ground forces are bringing him to the field. But Putin’s war of intimidation, his war to contain the West, is a resounding success,” the general stated.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...