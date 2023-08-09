7.08.2023

ANDREI PIONTKOVSKY

The head of the Kremlin was told that he would be killed.

Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky, in an interview with the editor-in-chief of the Gordonpublication Alesya Batsman, said that Putin is not capable of committing a nuclear strike:

— This is blackmail. There are a number of reasons why he could not do this (deliver a nuclear strike on Ukraine — edit.).

First, it would not change anything during the course of the war. Suppose he committed a terrible crime, destroyed one Ukrainian city. What, Ukraine would cease to resist, and the West will not help? Secondly, he does not have a nuclear button. This is a metaphor. He can’t press the button. This requires dozens of officers, they cannot all go crazy at the same time ….

Thirdly, (the United States — edit.) discussed this issue for quite a long time and decided in no case to respond with a nuclear strike, not to repeat Putin’s crimes. They announced that in this case, the entire grouping of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine would be destroyed by fire from NATO territory. And as a cherry on the cake, they announced to Putin that they would simply kill him.

