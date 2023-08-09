New tank upgrades for russia.

russia have now upgraded their tanks with superior armour to protect them against Ukrainian strikes. The guy that invented this new armour has been promoted to general.

🇺🇦Бійці ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку продовжують просуватися і змогли дійти до російської БМП-3 з додатковим "дерев'яним захистом", яка кілька днів тому була уражена FPV дроном-камікадзе поблизу с. Роботине pic.twitter.com/zkGt4WgEBu — Serg (@NHunter007) August 7, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...