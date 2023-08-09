New tank upgrades for russia.

russia have now upgraded their tanks with superior armour to protect them against Ukrainian strikes. The guy that invented this new armour has been promoted to general.
russia have now upgraded their tanks with superior armour to protect them against Ukrainian strikes. The guy that invented this new armour has been promoted to general.
5 comments
The ruZZians can’t make cope cages anymore, so now they are using cope logs.
With the same result.
Lol!
Their tanks now have air bags? 😂
That and a fasten seat belt bing sound, in case the turret goes into orbit.