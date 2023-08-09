Kobzon is waiting for a visit: a Gauleiter and his accomplices were blown up in Lazurny

Yuri Kobzar14:28, 08/09/232 minutes.521

After the explosion in the occupational administration, five important occupiers “got sick” at once.

In the occupied village of Lazurne in the south of the Kherson region, an explosion occurred during a meeting of the leadership of the occupation administration.

In particular, the Gauleiter of the village, appointed by the Russians, was seriously injured.

“In Lazurny today at about 09:45, in the area of ​​​​a local store on Metalurgov Street / crossing Central Street, about 5 advisers were blown up during a meeting.

The main bearded adviser, covered in blood, was carried out without signs of life in an unknown direction,” writes the Ukrainian military blogger “Nikolaevsky Vanek”.According to him, the newly appointed “commandant” of Lazurny was sent to the hospital “in blood in a very serious condition.”

And although at the time of sending to the hospital the occupier was alive, “the ticket to Kobzonovo has already been bought.

The blogger notes that the invaders are trying to hush up what happened, but soon they will face new incidents of this kind.

Explosive day at the Russian occupiers

Today in the Russian city of Sergiev Posad on the north-eastern outskirts of Moscow, a powerful explosion rocked.

As it turned out, an optical-mechanical plant that produces optical devices, in particular for military equipment, exploded. A huge smoke mushroom at the scene testifies to the high power of the explosion.

Russian authorities claim that the explosion occurred due to technological violations at work.Also today, “bavovna” visited the headquarters of the Russian invaders on the territory of the occupied Nova Kakhovka .

There, the scale of destruction is not yet known, but a large smoke fungus was also recorded over the explosion site.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...