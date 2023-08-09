It thundered in Vladivostok at night: there is a naval base of the Russian Federation (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko11:04, 08/09/232 minutes.790

There is a possibility that a drone got there.

At night, due to the appearance of two UAVs, Moscow was very panicked.

Today it was loud not only in Moscow and the Belgorod region, but also in another city of the Russian Federation – Vladivostok.

As you know, there is a naval base of the Russian Federation.Reports of a loud explosion began to appear on the night of August 9 among Russian Telegram channels .

At first, the local authorities stated that the explosions were connected with the training of the Gromkiy corvette.

However, it is possible that one of the drones that terrorized Moscow at night could reach the naval base in Vladivostok.

After all, the distance between these cities is only about 9,000 km.

The Russians also commented that they heard explosions at about 3:30 in the morning from the direction of the naval base (the sounds were heard as far as Heroes-Pacific-Oceans Street).

According to them, not only emergency services, but also the FSB arrived at the scene.

Russian agents put pressure on the residents not to tell anything about the explosion.© screenshot© screenshot© screenshot© screenshot© screenshot© screenshot© screenshot1 / 3

One of the residents of Vladivostok said that around 2:00 am he saw something similar to a quadcopter or drone.

“The time was about 2 am. I think it was some kind of quadcopter or drone,” he said.

It thundered at night in Vladivostok, where the naval base of the Russian Federation is located

Meanwhile, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, hinted in the morning that a lot of “interesting news” was coming from the territory of the Russian Federation.

August 9 became an “explosive” day for the Russian Federation

Recall that August 9 is another “explosive” day for the Russian Federation. At first, at night, the mayor of Moscow, Sobyanin, said that in the sky of the capital, the air defense was trying to shoot down two unknown drones.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the attack and stated that they allegedly destroyed all enemy targets.

After that, the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov announced the state of emergency. He reported the fall of an “unknown object” that caused the fire.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...