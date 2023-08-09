In the north-east of Moscow, a powerful mushroom of smoke: an “arrival” at the plant is likely (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko11:43, 08/09/232 minutes.367

According to preliminary data, the number of victims reaches a dozen.

In the northeast of Moscow, there is a powerful “smoke mushroom” in the town of Sergiev Posad.

This night, the capital of the Russian Federation was already attacked by unknown drones .

According to preliminary data, it is now possible to “arrive” at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant.

As the Russian telegram channel Baza clarifies , the windows of the locals in the explosion area were broken.

They also showed how much it smokes in Sergiev Posad: “What exactly happened is still unknown,” the report says.

A “smoke mushroom” loomed over Sergiev Posad / photo t.me/bazabazon/20288

Гриб из дыма после взрыва в Сергиевом Посаде

Mushroom from the smoke after the explosion in Sergiev PosadLater , a video with more detailed consequences of the “bavovna” appeared in ” Beware of the News “. Evacuation reported.

“An evacuation has been announced, at least 9 people have been injured,” the Telegram channel writes.

The consequences of the explosion near the plant in Sergiev Posad

