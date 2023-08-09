In the north-east of Moscow, a powerful mushroom of smoke: an “arrival” at the plant is likely (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko11:43, 08/09/232 minutes.367
According to preliminary data, the number of victims reaches a dozen.
In the northeast of Moscow, there is a powerful “smoke mushroom” in the town of Sergiev Posad.
This night, the capital of the Russian Federation was already attacked by unknown drones .
According to preliminary data, it is now possible to “arrive” at the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant.
As the Russian telegram channel Baza clarifies , the windows of the locals in the explosion area were broken.
They also showed how much it smokes in Sergiev Posad: “What exactly happened is still unknown,” the report says.
Гриб из дыма после взрыва в Сергиевом Посаде
Mushroom from the smoke after the explosion in Sergiev PosadLater , a video with more detailed consequences of the “bavovna” appeared in ” Beware of the News “. Evacuation reported.
“An evacuation has been announced, at least 9 people have been injured,” the Telegram channel writes.
The consequences of the explosion near the plant in Sergiev Posad
Officially I am not there……………………………
Updated 12:00 According to the propaganda TASS , emergency services have already reported 16 victims. RosSMI claims that the explosion occurred in a warehouse with pyrotechnic products. However, it is ruled out that the incident is related to the UAV attack on Moscow. Local authorities have announced an evacuation.
As Russian publicist Stanislav Belkovsky explained , the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant (ZOMZ) is a leading developer of optical and optoelectronic devices that supplies power structures in Russia. Among the “interesting” at the plant were produced optical sights, thermal imagers (on imported matrices) and homing missiles, binoculars and night vision devices.
Optical sights dont explode, do they?
They do now!
Updated 12:10 Military police arrived at the territory of the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant. The number of victims has risen to 25 people, writes Baza .
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear…………………….
Updated 12:41 According to the information of the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, rubble is being actively dismantled at the site of the explosion in Sergiev Posad. The number of victims has increased to 31 people: 3 “severe” patients are in intensive care, another 12 are receiving care at the emergency room.
BOOOOOOOOOOMMM!
So as ye sow shall ye reap.