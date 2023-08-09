In the area of ​​the Crimean bridge again “restless”: there were explosions (video)

Anastasia Pechenyuk10:29, 08/09/232 minutes.2999

After the explosions in the Dzhankoy region, Russian aircraft rose.

On Wednesday morning, August 9, explosions were heard in the Dzhankoy region of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel writes, citing subscribers.

At the same time, three pairs of helicopters and two more helicopters flew singly through the Nizhnegorsk region of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in the direction of the Sea of ​​Azov.

Soon some helicopters returned back to Dzhankoy.On the Kerch bridge, traffic is now temporarily blocked. Движение по Крымскому мосту снова временно перекрыто

Traffic on the Crimean bridge is temporarily blocked againSmoke is also reported in the area of ​​the Sevastopol Bay.

The Russian Gauleiter of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, claims that the Russian fleet is conducting exercises in the area.

“If you see smoke in the area of ​​the Sevastopol Bay, then don’t worry. This is the fleet conducting a training of the RCBZ crews. Yes, the smell is unpleasant, but it is absolutely safe. Everything is calm in the city,” the occupier writes.

Smoke is reported in the area of ​​the Sevastopol Bay / photo t.me/Crimeanwind

Smoke is reported in the area of ​​the Sevastopol Bay / photo t.me/Crimeanwind

Incidents in Crimea

During the years of occupation, the Russian Federation turned the Crimean peninsula into its military base.

During the last months of a full-scale war, military installations and logistics of the occupiers are increasingly being hit. Krym.Realii journalists have already recorded more than 60 cases of attacks on the military and logistics infrastructure of the Russian army on the peninsula.

In particular, at the end of July, explosions were heard near the village of Veseloe (15 kilometers from Dzhankoy in the occupied Crimea) . On that day, there was an “arrival” at the air base of the invaders and an ammunition depot, where a batch of Russian P-800 Onyx supersonic missiles could be stored .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...