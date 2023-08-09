General Staff: Over 30 combat clashes on front in past day, AFU continue offensive in two directions

More than 30 combat engagements have taken place on the front in the past day. Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue offensive actions in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update, Ukrinform reports.

“In the past 24 hours, there have been more than 30 combat clashes,” the report says.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile attacks and 53 air strikes, carried out 86 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, as well as damage to residential buildings and other infrastructure.

The threat of the enemy launching further missile and air strikes on Ukraine remains high.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, getting entrenched in the regained positions and engaging in counter-battery fire.

The General Staff also reported that Ukraine’s Air Force launched 10 strikes on areas where the enemy’s personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

For their part, Ukrainian rocket and artillery units hit two command posts, five artillery pieces in firing positions, an ammunition depot, and two radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

Against a background of successful combat operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the number of casualties in units of the Russian occupation forces has increased significantly. In particular, the number of wounded and killed Russian soldiers in the Svatove-Kreminna direction increased sharply. In order to organize the evacuation of the wounded to Russia, medical workers of special purpose unit 442 of the district military clinical hospital of Russia’s Ministry of Defense arrived in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region. In particular, between August 1 and August 7, about 500 occupiers with gunshot wounds of various degrees of severity were taken from the above-mentioned direction to the hospital in Belgorod. At the same time, in order to hide the real number of Russia’s losses on the front, the bodies of dead Russian occupiers are taken to Rostov-on-Don.

