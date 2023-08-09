Doctor who gets injured in occupied Oleshky community dies in Kherson region.

09.08.2023 16:25

Doctor Ihor Vasyliev, who was injured in the temporarily occupied Oleshkiv community in the Kherson region, has passed away.

Yevhen Ryshchuk, the mayor of Oleshky, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.”Today, doctor Igor Vasyliev passed away. I cannot find words.

He is one of the guardian angels of the population of the temporarily occupied Oleshkiv community.

We can say that he died at his workplace,” Ryshchuk wrote.He emphasized that the community will remember the heroism of the doctors and Vasyliv’s personal contribution.

The mayor expressed his condolences to the family.

As reported by the Kherson newspaper Most, a doctor from the Oleshky hospital, Ihor Vasyliev, was injured in the shelling of Russian troops in Pravi Sagy in the Kherson region.Earlier, Kherson paid tribute to a young doctor, Dmytro Bilyi, who was killed by Russian shelling on his first day at work.

