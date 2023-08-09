APU hit the headquarters of the occupiers in Nova Kakhovka (video)

Yuri Kobzar13:55, 08/09/232 minutes.154

On the Web, local residents write about arrivals on the territory of the industrial zone.

In the occupied Nova Kakhovka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russian army.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Stratcom).It is noted that the attack on the military facility of the occupiers was inflicted at about 10 am.

A video has already appeared on the Web, which shows a huge cloud of smoke and dust at the site of impact.

Also in local chats, residents of the city write about “two arrivals by Electromash”, where the occupiers were based. Cotton in New Kakhovka

