They 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 those who were rescuing

Is it peace seeking 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚?

It is an unspeakable level of villainy, a double strike and a double shame.

at 7:15 pm, moscovites first fired upon the center of Pokrovsk.

at 7:52 pm, aware that more people would gather there for rescue efforts, they once again targeted the same spot.

🏙 A nearby hotel and a pizzeria used by correspondents and 12 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

💥 Two Iskander missiles, each costing $3 million, have been funded through sources I believe I know well.

Heineken and Unilever appear to be providing significant support to moscovites 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬

🩸 88 injured including 39 civilians, 31 police officers, seven rescuers and four members of the military

🩸 7 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 (at least) five civilians, a rescuer and a soldier

Marijn Markus commented:

“A double tap’, striking the same CIVILIAN area twice to maximize casualties is one hell of a war crime. Yet this is daily reality in Ukraine. Because even after untold war crimes, we let Russia get away with it. Don’t let them get away with it.”

“They won’t stop until they taste the pain our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are experiencing. Rest in peace to all lost souls and speedy recovery to the injured.. Slava Ukraini.”

