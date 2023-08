YANA RUDENKO

Just now :

They ๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ those who were rescuing

Is it peace seeking ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š?

It is an unspeakable level of villainy, a double strike and a double shame.

at 7:15 pm, moscovites first fired upon the center of Pokrovsk.

at 7:52 pm, aware that more people would gather there for rescue efforts, they once again targeted the same spot.

๐Ÿ™ A nearby hotel and a pizzeria used by correspondents and 12 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

๐Ÿ’ฅ Two Iskander missiles, each costing $3 million, have been funded through sources I believe I know well.

Heineken and Unilever appear to be providing significant support to moscovites ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐œ๐ข๐๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐”๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐š๐ง๐ฌ

๐Ÿฉธ 88 injured including 39 civilians, 31 police officers, seven rescuers and four members of the military

๐Ÿฉธ 7 ๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ (at least) five civilians, a rescuer and a soldier

#StandWithUkraine #Security

โ€ฆโ€ฆ

Marijn Markus commented:

โ€œA double tap’, striking the same CIVILIAN area twice to maximize casualties is one hell of a war crime. Yet this is daily reality in Ukraine. Because even after untold war crimes, we let Russia get away with it. Don’t let them get away with it.โ€

:

โ€œThey won’t stop until they taste the pain our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are experiencing. Rest in peace to all lost souls and speedy recovery to the injured.. Slava Ukraini.โ€

Like this: Like Loading...