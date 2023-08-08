US Embassy: 15th anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Georgia twice as heavy today

by GEORGIA TODAY

August 7, 2023

The 15th anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Georgia is twice as heavy today. We pay tribute to the lives lost and honor the heroes whose names add strength to the Georgian people, – the US Embassy states.

In its statement, the Embassy notes, “Today, the American flag is flown at half-mast in mourning for the Shovi tragedy victims.”

“15 years have passed since the August 5-day war. In the August 2008 Russia-Georgia war, 170 employees of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, 14 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and 224 civilians were killed. The total number of wounded and injured civilian and military persons amounted 2,232, among them, 1,045 persons were military personnel.

“Today, 20% of Georgia’s territories are still occupied by Russia.”

YANA RUDENKO

The russian aggression of 🇺🇦 Ukraine that is the 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 since WWII is the direct result of Europe’s indifference and inaction.

👉 Once you ignore the bully, 𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 will continue.

15 years ago, this day 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 invaded 🇬🇪 Georgia (Sakartvelo) causing thousands of 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 and hundreds of 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐬 just in 5 days.

20% of Sakartvelo is still illegally occupied by 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚

The world didn’t react.

The impunity of 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 remained so 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 invaded again. It is simple and plain.

👀 If we don’t stop 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 now, we just need to guess who is the next target.

Meanwhile “Merkel: We Need to Work on Pan-European Security Architecture With russia” (September, 2022)

Blindness? Corruption?

#StandWithUkraine #Security #Military

MARIAM KINTSURASHVILI

Impunity. This is the first word to come to my mind every August since 2008. Impunity and inability to learn lessons from history. The world gaslighted and victim-blamed #Georgia, appeased the aggressor and disregarded our right to sovereignty, development and striving for #democracy. Internally this has led to #russia’s crawling occupation and hybrid warfare that resulted in the catastrophe we are facing today with our russia-appointed government.

On a larger scale this has led to 2014, to annexed #Crimea and savaged East of #Ukraine. And once again, the world chose the tactics of appeasement and business as usual. Today, the fate of the Western civilization, democratic ideals, historical justice is at stake in Ukraine. Those Georgians who have chosen to fight the russian monster on the frontlines inside Ukraine, realize that the victory of Ukraine is our victory and finally long-awaited justice for Georgia. I just hope that this time awakened world will not back off and stand for what is right. #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦🇬🇪

#stoprussia #supportukraine

President #Zelenskiy: “August 7. Every year on this day, the world remembers 🇷🇺 aggression against 🇬🇪. 15 years have passed. The #russian occupation remains – this wound on the body of the Georgian state remains. Many words have already been said that if the world had been decisive back in 2008, many things would have been different. Back then already 🇷🇺 should have realized that the aggressor pays the highest price for aggression. It must definitely realize this now.

When 🇺🇦 wins this war, it will not only stop the expansion of russia’s aggressive appetites, it will not only save other nations from what we are going through – #Ukraine, #Georgia, and #Moldova. Our victory will return normalcy to everyone – it will end the Russian occupation.

Ukrainians stand in solidarity with the people of Georgia, and I thank all Georgian citizens who are defending freedom with us! And especially those who are fighting as part of the defense and security forces of 🇺🇦!

Freedom will win, Georgia will win, Ukraine will win!”

standwithukraine #stoprussia #russianwarcrimes #supportukraine

Back to the present: Another post from Mariam:

💔🇬🇪 A devastating tragedy has been unfolding in #Georgia – a mudslide in the mountainous region of Racha claimed the lives of 12 people with dozens still missing, as #rescue efforts continue.

The #landslide on Thursday triggered the movement of approximately 5 million cubic metres of soil and caused the banks of the River Buba to burst, with a torrent of water sweeping away houses and cottages in the Shovi resort in Oni Municipality. Two bridges near Shovi were also washed away, complicating access to the disaster zone.

Emergency services, volunteers from all over Georgia, local population, relatives and friends of the missing are working tirelessly day and night, however the progress is slow due to the 5-7 meter mud levels in the epicenter of the disaster zone and lack of the necessary technical equipment including rescue helicopters.

The government response to the tragedy arises numerous questions, while the prime minister Gharibashvili hits out at critics of the government’s preparedness for the disaster, lambasting ‘loser politicians’ and an ‘immoral’ media for claiming the government had failed to purchase three helicopters for emergency situations as they had planned to do.

Last August, Gharibashvili vowed to sell a ‘luxury’ helicopter bought by the previous government that he claimed was not fit for rescue operations and buy three new helicopters instead. That never happened.

Georgian Public Defender Levan Ioseliani joined critics of the government on Friday, stating that ‘unfortunately, the lack of technical equipment needed to deal with such a crisis has once again become evident, which is directly related to the protection of the right to human life and health’.

Gharibashvili also dismissed calls to seek additional help from Turkey or Azerbaijan, while President Salome Zurabishvili called for unity and stated she was ready to reach out to the leaders of other countries for assistance.

President #Zelenskiy addressed Georgian people on Friday expressing sympathy and offering condolences to the families of the victims.

While the “Georgian dream/nightmare” ruling party is in the justification mode and continue their usual attacks on opponents and the media, trying to cover up for their lack of professionalism and integrity, relatives of those missing are clinging to the last hope to find their loved ones alive.

