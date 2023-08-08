Ukraine’s Armed Forces take initiative on the Bakhmut Front

Valentyna Romanenko – Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 13:53

Russian communication hub destroyed and 65 occupiers killed

The Ukrainian military retains the initiative despite the Russians’ strong resistance, namely the operation of heavy artillery on the Bakhmut Front.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: Our defense forces continue holding the initiative on the Bakhmut Front. The enemy desperately resists, including using all types of artillery, from mortars to multiple launcher rocket systems.

The enemy struck our positions 508 times during that day, launched 6 air raids, and 16 combat clashes took place, during which 65 occupiers were killed, 120 were wounded, and 3 were taken prisoner; an enemy tank, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a Msta-B howitzer, an ammunition storage point and 5 trucks were destroyed.

Also symbolically (8 August is the Day of Ukrainian Communications and Cybersecurity Forces), an enemy communications hub was destroyed.”

Details: Cherevatyi says that Ukrainian artillerymen, with the quality and meticulousness of their tasks, overshadow the quantitative superiority of Russian artillery weapons.

