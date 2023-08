08/08/2023

Ukraine counteroffensive: FRANCE 24 reports on an artillery brigade on the front line – FRANCE 24

As the Ukrainian Army continues it’s counteroffensive, it’s using weaponry provided by Western Allies – but also old Soviet equipment. FRANCE 24’s Emmanuelle Chase reports from the Donetsk region with the 59th Artillery Brigade.

© FRANCE 24 2023

Like this: Like Loading...