The rebellion in Russia was personally agreed by Putin: Danilov explained his plan

It was a kind of special operation, he explained.

The rebellion of the leader of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin was agreed by Russian President Putin.This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov on the air of the information telethon.

“Today we can already say that this was an operation that was agreed with Putin to identify those generals who were not quite disposed towards Putin and his entourage.

There is an understanding of the number of generals who are now removed, some of them are behind bars. It was such a special operation,” he explained.

Danilov said that the disagreements in Russian society would further aggravate, this could happen as early as this autumn or winter. “The number of people who understand where Putin has led them is growing every day,” the NSDC secretary added.

