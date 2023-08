08/08/2023

Creating a Combat Unit with Start-Up principles

Today, it stands as a separate mechanized brigade, breaking through the most fortified Russian positions in southern Ukraine. However, only a year ago, it was a battalion that had just commenced it’s training. How did the 47th ‘Magura’ Brigade, equipped with modern weapons, come into existence and what are the start-up principles that transformed it?

