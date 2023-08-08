Russian-installed head of Hola Prystan in Kherson region sentenced to 10 years in prison

08.08.2023

A collaborator who voluntarily took up the post of the “head” of the Kherson region’s city of Hola Prystan, temporarily captured by the Russian invaders, has been sentenced to ten years in prison in absentia.

That’s according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrinform reports.

According to the public indictment issued by the prosecutors of the Skadovsk district prosecutor’s office of the Kherson region, the court found the local guilty of collaborative activity (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the results of a special trial, he was sentenced to ten years in prison.

He was also deprived of the right to hold positions in government bodies and engage in activities related to the provision of public services for a period of 15 years.

In addition, his assets in Kherson – an apartment, a house and three cars – are subject to confiscation.

The prosecutor proved that after the temporary capture of the Skadovsk district, the convicted man voluntarily cooperated with the enemy and became the so-called “head” of the Hola Prystan administration.

He immediately undertook to carry out the instructions of the Russian Federation aimed at asserting its power in the temporarily occupied territory, including the appointment of “heads” of village councils, the implementation of education standards of the aggressor country, etc.

