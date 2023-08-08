Russian attack on Pokrovsk: the number of wounded increased by dozens again (photo)

Inna Andalitskaya, Anastasia Pechenyuk11:31, 08.08.233 min.3351UPDATED

Among the dozens of victims in Pokrovsk, several are in serious condition.

On Monday evening, August 7, the Russians hit a multi-storey residential building in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with a rocket.

Updated (11:30 a.m.):

According to an update from the head of the Regional Police Pavel Kirilenko, as of 11:00 a.m., 81 wounded are already known (39 civilians, including two children born in 2006 and 2012; 31 police officers, 7 employees of the State Emergency Service and 4 military).

The number of victims of the Russian strike has not changed. Seven people were killed (five civilians, a rescuer and a military man).

Kirilenko added that as of this time, 12 high-rise buildings, buildings of a hotel, the prosecutor’s office, a pension fund, a pharmacy, two shops, two cafes and two civilian cars were damaged.

Updated (10:40 a.m.):

The State Emergency Service reported that they had eliminated five fires in a residential building and a hotel that broke out after an enemy strike.”According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble. The State Emergency Service is carrying out rescue operations in a 5-story residential building,” the rescuers said.© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service© photo of the State Emergency Service1/10 _ _

Updated (07:42):

As of 07:00 Tuesday, seven dead and 67 injured were known, the Interior Ministry informed.

As of 01:00 – about seven dead and 57 wounded and injured. The head of the Pokrovskaya military administration, Sergei Dobryak, reported that several of the victims were in serious condition.The head of the OVA, Pavel Kirilenko, specified that among the dead were 5 civilians, 1 employee of the State Emergency Service, and 1 military man. “Among the wounded are 29 civilians (including two children born in 2006 and 2012), 29 police officers, 7 employees of the State Emergency Service and two military men,” he wrote.© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA© photo Donetsk OVA1/7 _ _

Strike on Pokrovsk on August 7 – you need to know this

On the evening of August 7, the Russian invaders attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Pavel Kirilenko, the enemy hit the city center with Iskanders – twice with an interval of several tens of minutes (at 19:15 and 19:52).9 and five-story buildings, residential buildings in the private sector, a hotel, catering establishments, shops, office buildings were damaged.During the repeated strike, the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region was killed, and many more policemen and rescuers, who were the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling to help people, were injured.

