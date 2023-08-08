EU cuts Russian gas supplies from 50% to 8%

08.08.2023 18:41

During the year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian pipeline gas supplies to the EU countries dropped from 50% to 8% of total gas imports.

EU spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said this at a briefing in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russian pipeline deliveries accounted for about 50% of European gas imports before the invasion of Ukraine, and as of March of this year, they had dropped to 8%, he said.

According to the spokesperson, this was due to a very intensive program, including work with alternative suppliers.

Over the past 12 months, Europe has exceeded the plan’s targets, and in general is no longer dependent on Russian fossil fuels, as coal imports have stopped, oil imports are only a fraction of what they were before the war, and Russian gas is now rapidly disappearing from the European market, Jahnz said.

As reported, the European Union provides Ukraine with large-scale political, economic, financial, humanitarian, and military assistance.

In response, Russia began to use gas and other energy resources to put pressure on the EU, provoking an unprecedented energy crisis.

The EU countries made a joint decision to diversify gas supply routes, in particular, to refuse gas supplies from Russia in favor of other gas suppliers.

