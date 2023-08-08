Defense forces destroy eight enemy ammo depots in Tavria direction

08.08.2023

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are making progress in Tavria direction.

“Artillery units of the defense forces performed 1,508 fire missions during the day. Over the past day, the enemy lost 256 people killed, wounded, and captured (94 killed, 162 wounded),” General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, posted on Telegram.

He also noted that 18 units of enemy military equipment had been destroyed, in particular, three armored combat vehicles, eight artillery systems and mortars, one Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter, one unmanned aerial vehicle, four vehicles, and one Yastreb-AV radar system.

Eight enemy ammunition depots were also smashed.

As reported, the Ukrainian military continues its offensive in the area of Robotyne village, Zaporizhzhia region.

