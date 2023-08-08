A new partisan movement has appeared in the occupied Crimea: what is known about Rukh 1918.

7.08.2023

In the Ukrainian Crimea, temporarily occupied by the aggressor country Russia, a new partisan movement “Rukh 1918” has appeared. Its participants are residents of the occupied peninsula who want the speedy liberation of their native land from the Russian army.

In the Telegram channel of the project, they said that they have been “working” for more than three months. Activists collect information about the occupiers, place pro-Ukrainian graffiti and leaflets on the streets of Sevastopol, Simferopol, Bakhchisaray and Kerch, and also engage in sabotage activities.

The partisans noted that the Russian invaders in Crimea were very afraid of the number 1918. They explained that on April 22, 1918, the Crimean group of the UNR Army under the command of Colonel Peter Bolbochan liberated Crimea from the Bolsheviks.Activists are sure: just as Crimea was liberated from the Reds in 1918, so the peninsula will be free from Rashists.

“We are Rukh 1918, Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied Crimea. We collect information about the occupiers, engage in sabotage activities, show that Crimea is Ukraine. We know our history well, we know who we are. Our state is not 32 years old , we have a 1,000-year tradition of statehood and struggle for Ukraine,” the message says.

Recall that the Main Intelligence Directorate earlier reported that the confrontation between the occupiers and the pro-Ukrainian population of the peninsula is growing in Crimea. In particular, Russian military installations are systematically attacked with the use of so-called “Molotov cocktails”.

It is noted that the organizers and performers of most of them are civilian pro-Ukrainian people.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, local residents in Crimea are no longer shy and are not afraid to show their dissatisfaction with the presence of Russians. Citizens of the aggressor country are openly asked to get out of the peninsula.

