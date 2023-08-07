Western air defences yielding ‘significant results,’ Zelensky says

7 August 2023 • just now

Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelensky meets with servicemembers of the Ukrainian Air Force, who presented him with a signed pilot’s helmet, as they honor the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, August 6 CREDIT: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine’s president said that western defence systems provided to Kyiv are already yielding “significant results” on the battlefield, repelling a “significant number” of Russian attacks over the past week.

In an evening address, Volodymyr Zelensky praised the The Patriot and Iris-T systems donated by the US and Germany respectively as very “powerful systems”.

Speaking hours after Russia launched a multi-wave aerial assault on Ukraine, Mr Zelensky said Moscow had fired 65 different missiles and 178 drones at Ukraine in the past seven days.

Russia’s barrage killed civilians and damaged infrastructure across several regions.

Ukrainian officials in the country’s southern Kherson region said on Monday that a woman had been killed by Russian shelling overnight.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson city, the regional capital, and parts of the wider region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city and surrounding areas from across the Dnipro River.

