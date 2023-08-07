August 7, 2023August 7, 2023 Bill B. Update from Ukraine | Bridges Kaboom | Denys Davydov (video w/ad) 08/07/2023 Russian logistics nightmare, Ukraine strikes again. Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Henichesk Rayon is an area of natural wonders: unusual scenery, salt lakes, several picturesque spits and natural thermal swimming pools.
Its heritage of Ukrainian, Greek and Tatar cultures is reflected in the cuisine and wine of the area.
In short, it’s far too nice to be polluted by filthy, evil putinaZis. It must be retaken, but it would never be safe unless or until Crimea is liberated.
Ukraine needs huge help right now.