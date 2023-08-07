Bill B.

Update from Ukraine | Bridges Kaboom | Denys Davydov (video w/ad)

08/07/2023

Russian logistics nightmare, Ukraine strikes again.

Denys Davydov Telegram Channel https://t.me/pilotblog

  1. Henichesk Rayon is an area of natural wonders: unusual scenery, salt lakes, several picturesque spits and natural thermal swimming pools.
    Its heritage of Ukrainian, Greek and Tatar cultures is reflected in the cuisine and wine of the area.
    In short, it’s far too nice to be polluted by filthy, evil putinaZis. It must be retaken, but it would never be safe unless or until Crimea is liberated.
    Ukraine needs huge help right now.

