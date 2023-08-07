Ukraine’s allies think China’s participation in Peace Formula meeting in Jeddah is “constructive”

6 AUGUST 2023

LI HUI, SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT ON EURASIAN AFFAIRS, TOOK PART IN THE JEDDAH MEETING.

European officials have said that China’s participation in the senior state advisers’ meeting to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, had been “constructive”.

Source: Financial Times

Details: According to the Financial Times, European officials said China has signalled it is willing to attend further international talks on resolving the war in Ukraine.

The officials hailed China’s participation in the Saudi Arabian meeting, which excluded representatives of the Russian Federation, as “constructive”.

The FT said the Jeddah meeting concluded “without concrete developments”, though China’s presence “was seen as a coup for Kyiv and became the focus of the event among participants”, particularly since China declined to attend similar talks in Copenhagen several weeks ago.

One European diplomat said China “appeared constructive” and “keen to show that [it] is not Russia”. The “mere presence of China shows Russia is more and more isolated”, the person said.

Another European official said China “participated actively and was positive about the idea of a third meeting at this level”.

Background:

On 5 August, a meeting to discuss the upcoming Peace Formula summit proposed by the Ukrainian government began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

National security and political advisers to leaders of around 40 states are taking part in the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the second such meeting to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula. The first meeting was held in Copenhagen. Some of the countries taking part in the Jeddah meeting are not part of the Western block of Ukraine’s allies and include China, India, Mexico, Chile, and the South African Republic.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said that China’s participation was a “considerable breakthrough“. Russia has not been invited to take part in the meeting.

The Jeddah meeting participants have reached common ground on respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

