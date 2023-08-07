Ukraine’s 47th brigade shoots down Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with a man-portable air defence system near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram
Quote: “Robotyne. The soldiers of the 47th brigade destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with MANPADS. Great job. Glory to the heroes.”
Excellent news. This will make Ukraine’s job much easier.
YEEEEEAAAAH!!!!!!!!🇺🇦💪