Ukraine’s 47th brigade shoots down Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with a man-portable air defence system near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: “Robotyne. The soldiers of the 47th brigade destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with MANPADS. Great job. Glory to the heroes.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/08/7/7414603/

