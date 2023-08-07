Bill B.

Ukraine Soldiers Battle through Russian Trenches before being forced to retreat (video)

08/07/2023

© Daily Mail 2023

One comment

  1. Ukraine needs attack helicopters asap! Parachuters can take northern Crimea in no time if they are given the needed hardware. The Pennagon needs to act now! If necessary impeach Biden and jail Trump! Elites on the ground are waiting for a green light!

    Reply

Enter comments here: