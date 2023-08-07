The Russians attacked a high-rise building in Pokrovsk with a rocket: what is known about the victims (photo, video)

Inna Andalitskaya21:39, 08/07/233 min.2264
The occupiers launched two rocket attacks on the city.
The Russians were hit by a rocket on a multi-storey residential building in the city of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), there are victims.This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“The city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Donbass, from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and burned stones.
Two missile strikes. Hitting an ordinary residential building. Unfortunately, there are victims,” the head of state wrote on Telegram.According to him, rescuers and all necessary services are working at the scene. The rescue continues.
“We must stop Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves people’s lives.
Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists together with us. Russia will be responsible for everything it did in this terrible war,” he stressed. Zelensky.Consequences of the Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk
(C)UNIAN 2023
4 comments
As of 21:50, the number of injured increased to 31, including 1 child. “The number of injured has increased to 31. Among them are 19 police officers, 5 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and 1 child. 5 people died. The rubble is being cleared,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.
“As of 21:20. As a result of the first arrival, 4 civilians were killed and 3 were injured. During the repeated shelling, the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region was killed. 4 more rescuers, 8 policemen and 3 civilians were injured. Our heroes were the first to arrive at the place of shelling to help people,” the minister noted.
GENOCIDAL WAR CRIMINALS!!!!!!!!!🤬😤😠
Subhuman scum!
“We still need to work with countries on difficult points”
“…the points that remain problematic are the point on justice which provides for the punishment of the Russian political leadership guilty of aggression, war crimes, etc., and the point on compensation to Ukraine.” (Yermak about Jeddah meeting)
So, the main concerns of some countries at the Jeddah meeting are:
Save the skin and wallet of the Kremlin Nazi! And ensure that they themselves are not prosecuted for the genocides that concern them?
You will see, this genocide will end up in the balance to save ORCLAND and all these Nazis.
I’m ashamed to live in a medieval age where justice looks more and more like a joke!
https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/08/7/7414588/