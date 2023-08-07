The Russians attacked a high-rise building in Pokrovsk with a rocket: what is known about the victims (photo, video)

Inna Andalitskaya21:39, 08/07/233 min.2264

The occupiers launched two rocket attacks on the city.

The Russians were hit by a rocket on a multi-storey residential building in the city of Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), there are victims.This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Donbass, from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and burned stones.

Two missile strikes. Hitting an ordinary residential building. Unfortunately, there are victims,” ​​the head of state wrote on Telegram.According to him, rescuers and all necessary services are working at the scene. The rescue continues.

“We must stop Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves people’s lives.

Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists together with us. Russia will be responsible for everything it did in this terrible war,” he stressed. Zelensky. Consequences of the Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...