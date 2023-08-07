The former top manager of Putin’s bank, who is fighting against Russian troops, received an award from Zaluzhny.

7.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Former vice-president of the Russian “Gazprombank” Igor Volobuev received the award of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Golden Cross”. A native of the Sumy region, he returned to Ukraine after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.

Volobuev is currently defending Ukraine from former compatriots in the ranks of the Freedom of Russia volunteer formation. The ex-banker himself announced the award .

“I serve the Ukrainian people,” Volobuev wrote, posting an award document dated July 23, 2023.

The insignia of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Golden Cross” is awarded to privates and sergeants for the successful completion of combat missions. It is also awarded to the military, who, in the absence of an officer, took command of the actions of a combat unit.

Volobuev, who was born in Akhtyrka, Sumy region, left Russia in April 2022. He returned to Ukraine with the intention of joining the territorial defense and defending his native land.

“By nationality, I am Ukrainian … I could no longer observe from the outside what Russia is doing with my homeland. My visit is like repentance, I want to wash off my Russian past. I want to stay in Ukraine until victory,” he explained.

According to Volobuev, he wanted to return since 2004, but could not “for family reasons.”

The banker also called Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine a war crime, for which not only Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage are responsible, but the entire Russian people.

“This is a crime on the part of Putin, the Russian authorities and, in fact, the Russian people. Because it is not Putin who kills Ukrainians here, it is not Putin who steals toilets, it is not Putin who rapes women. This is the Russian people. And I, although Ukrainian by nationality, also I am responsible for this. I am ashamed of this, I will repent for this all my life, because I have a double responsibility. I am not just a Russian. I was born here, I lived here for 18 years, so I answer twice and three times,” emphasized then Volobuev.

Since June last year, the banker has joined the Freedom of Russia legion. The Legion’s Telegram channel then showed a video with a former banker at the shooting range.

“Dreams come true. I now serve in the Freedom of Russia legion. Guys from Russia, if you hate the Putin regime and want Russia to become a free democratic country, join,” Volobuev then called on former compatriots from the Russian Federation.

Recall that earlier in the Legion “Freedom of Russia” they talked about plans for the future. Russian volunteers noted that “a march on Moscow is inevitable.” And the Russians are planning to implement it, because the rebellion of the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin has already proved that this is quite real.

