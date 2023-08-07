Terrible night for Kherson: Russia shelled residential buildings, there are dead and many wounded

Larisa Kozova09:26, 08/07/232 minutes.11888

The victims included a child and a 93-year-old woman.

The Russian army was shelling residential buildings in Kherson . According to the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko , all districts of the regional center were attacked several times tonight.

“The enemy again and again terrorizes the civilian population of Kherson. There was a hit on an apartment building.

One person died, another 12 were injured of varying severity. Medical assistance was provided to all the victims,” ​​he said.According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration Alexander Prokudin , the night was very difficult for the city.

The Russian army continued to cover the houses of Kherson residents in the central part of the city with fire.

At about 00:50, the invaders fired at a residential building. Eight residents were diagnosed with a situational neurotic reaction. A child was hospitalized,” the official said.

According to him, during the extinguishing of a fire caused by an enemy strike, two rescuers were injured. They were taken to a medical facility with a general overheating of the body.

Half an hour later, the shelling continued. A 59-year-old woman died as a result of an artillery shell hitting the house, and a 60-year-old man suffered a shell shock.

Already at about 03:15, the Russian military again attacked a residential building – a 93-year-old woman was injured. She received a mine-explosive injury and concussion, now doctors are trying to save her life.

