August 5, 2023

Photo credit: Military Watch

In a strategic move to mitigate the looming threat of Russian Ka-52 helicopters, the UK is contemplating the deployment of improvised mobile short-range air defense systems. These systems comprise ASRAAM IR air-to-air missiles, mounted on the robust Supacat HMT truck chassis, intended for dispatch to Ukraine.

In an attempt to somehow neutralize the threat from Ka-52 helicopters, Great Britain is considering the possibility of transferring short-range ersatz mobile air defense systems with ASRAAM IR air-to-air missiles mounted on Supaket HMT truck chassis to Ukraine.



ASRAAM IR… pic.twitter.com/zJD4Ib99Q9 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 5, 2023

Such information has been widely circulated by pro-Russian Telegram channels. The same narrative is echoed by the Twitter handle, Sprinter, known for its consistent tracking of events in Ukraine and its clear pro-Russian bias.

Unveiling the ASRAAM IR Missile

The Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) is an infrared-homing missile used by the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

The missile is designed to engage and destroy enemy aircraft at short ranges and can be launched from various platforms such as fighter jets, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Photo credit: The War Zone

ASRAAM has a range of up to 25 kilometers and can reach a maximum speed of Mach 3. The missile is equipped with an imaging infrared seeker that allows it to track and engage targets in all weather conditions, day or night.

The missile is highly maneuverable and can perform high-G turns to engage agile targets. It also has a low smoke motor that reduces its visibility to the enemy, making it harder to detect and evade.

ASRAAM has been used in combat operations by the RAF and RAAF, including in the Gulf War, the Kosovo War, and the War in Afghanistan. It has proven to be a reliable and effective weapon system, with a success rate of over 90% in air-to-air engagements.

Unveiling the Supacat HMT

The Supacat High Mobility Transporter (HMT) is a versatile off-road vehicle designed for military and civilian use. It is manufactured by Supacat, a UK-based company that specializes in the production of high-performance vehicles for extreme conditions.

The HMT is available in a range of configurations to meet different operational requirements. It can be fitted with various weapons systems, communications equipment, and other mission-specific gear. The vehicle is also designed to be air-transportable, making it ideal for rapid deployment in remote or hostile environments.

The HMT has been used by the British Armed Forces in a variety of roles, including reconnaissance, patrol, and logistics support. It has also been exported to several other countries, including Australia, Denmark, and New Zealand. The vehicle’s rugged design and exceptional off-road capabilities make it well-suited for a wide range of military and civilian applications.

Advantage of ASRAAM over Ka-52 countermeasures

The advantage of ASRAAM over Ka-52 countermeasures is that it is designed to be highly resistant to electronic countermeasures (ECM) and infrared countermeasures (IRCM). The missile’s guidance system is capable of filtering out ECM signals and focusing on the target’s heat signature, making it difficult for the helicopter’s ECM systems to jam or confuse the missile.

Photo credit: Special-Ops

Additionally, ASRAAM has a high off-boresight capability, which means it can engage targets that are not directly in front of the launching aircraft. This makes it more difficult for the helicopter to evade the missile by performing evasive maneuvers.

Another advantage of ASRAAM is its high maneuverability, which allows it to track and engage agile targets such as the Ka-52 helicopter. The missile can perform high-G turns and adjust its flight path to intercept the target, making it difficult for the helicopter to avoid the missile.

Additionally, ASRAAM has a low smoke motor, which reduces the missile’s visibility and makes it more difficult for the helicopter to detect and evade the missile.

Like this: Like Loading...