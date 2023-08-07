Russia dismisses Ukraine peace summit, as top official says ‘enemy must crawl on his knees’: Live updates

USA TODAY
Aug 6
While Ukraine is promoting a peace plan that has virtually no chance of being implemented, a top Russian official says there’s no need to negotiate and “the enemy must crawl on his knees, begging for mercy.”
That captures the state of a war in its 18th month with no resolution remotely in sight.
A peace-seeking gathering of more than 40 nations this weekend, organized by Ukraine and hosted by Saudi Arabia, drew heavyweights like the U.S., China, the United Kingdom, and European Union members.
According to Andriy Yermak, chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy, “We had very productive consultations on the key principles on which a just and lasting peace should be built.”
But they didn’t include an essential participant in Russia, which has shown no interest in a peace accord that includes terms Zelenskyy considers non-negotiable, such as restoration of Ukrainian territory the Kremlin has illegally annexed, including Crimea, and the prosecution of Russian war crimes.
According to Russian state media, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov branded the gathering that ended Sunday as another one of the West’s “futile, doomed efforts” to rally support for Zelenskyy’s stance.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council, went considerably further. Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel that the current peace proposal lacks what he considers three key elements − participation from the conflicting sides, historical perspective, and accounting for current conditions.
“However,” he added in his usual bombastic style, “the negotiations themselves are not yet needed. The enemy must crawl on his knees, begging for mercy.”
………
Medvedev once was president. In a notorious “castling” maneuver. Here he is looking presidential:
One comment
“the negotiations themselves are not yet needed. The enemy must crawl on his knees, begging for mercy.”
Dwarves should not have access to alcohol.
However, alcohol does not create an altered state; it merely brings to the fore characteristics that already exist.
Medvedev has always been evil, but that is mandatory for any job in putler’s Russia.
Isn’t this finally the time when Ukraine’s top backers; the US, Poland and the UK, accept once and for all what we already know: no negotiations will ever be possible with the putler murder gang.
Therefore the Budapest signatories plus Poland must reformulate the support plan to recognize this reality.
Only the total removal of Russia from Ukraine, a demilitarized zone, permanent US-UK-Poland bases, a massive air defence architecture and an independent nuclear deterrent will preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty.