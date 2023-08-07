Propagandist Skabeeva in a weak moment told the truth on Russian telly.

The russian propagandists tried to count the losses of the russian army. In this video, Skabeeva says they found 284,000 obituaries on social media. This is actually a realistic number from the russian side. The Ukrainain side has estimated that about 250,000 russians killed. pic.twitter.com/DFAcfESX1n— Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) August 7, 2023
We have 34.000 more dead than the Ukrainians are saying….trouble in Paradise!
Not enough dead cockroaches, it needs quadrupling.
The difference is most likely the wounded, who died later on. on the battlefield or in Russian ‘hospitals;. The Ukrainian figure is by itself correct!
This number is not nearly enough. It might be if we could include the stinking rat and his closest gangster buddies on this list of dead.
Although it is a great thing, a right good kick in the bollocks to the scum propagandists, I think some proportion of these are those Relatives that escaped abroad, claim them dead and nobody looks for them, you might get some money, or a bag of Coal or a bar of Soap.