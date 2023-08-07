veth

Propagandist Skabeeva in a weak moment told the truth on Russian telly.

(C)X 2023

5 comments

  3. The difference is most likely the wounded, who died later on. on the battlefield or in Russian ‘hospitals;. The Ukrainian figure is by itself correct!

    Reply

  4. This number is not nearly enough. It might be if we could include the stinking rat and his closest gangster buddies on this list of dead.

    Reply

  5. Although it is a great thing, a right good kick in the bollocks to the scum propagandists, I think some proportion of these are those Relatives that escaped abroad, claim them dead and nobody looks for them, you might get some money, or a bag of Coal or a bar of Soap.

    Reply

Enter comments here: