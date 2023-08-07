He gave half his life to the service: in Pokrovsk, the deputy head of the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region died during the blow

Katerina Chernovol23:46, 08/07/232 minutes.432
The deceased rescuer was only 52 years old.
On Monday, August 7, 2023, Russian occupying troops hit a house in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast .
During search and rescue operations, the Russians fired again, as a result of which Andrei Omelchenko, deputy chairman of the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region, was killed.
The death of the rescuer was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko.
“We deeply grieve over the death of Andriy Omelchenko, Colonel of the Civil Protection Service, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Emergency Response of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.
Today, his life was taken by a Russian missile in Pokrovsk,” the message says. Klimenko noted that the deceased rescuer gave half his life to the service. He was only 52 years old.
Second attack during rescue: Russians are scum!
During the rocket attack on Pokrovsk , a policeman who was saving the lives of people in Mariupol was injured. This was announced by the Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov on his page on the social network Facebook .
“Vladimir, the hero of the film 20 Days in Mariupol, the policeman who saved our lives, was wounded in Pokrovsk. At the risk of himself, he constantly helped save people in Mariupol. After we broke out of the encirclement, he continued to work as a policeman in his native Donetsk area,” he wrote.
According to Chernov, today a policeman arrived at the site of the Russian strike to help people, and was hit by a repeated rocket attack by the occupiers.