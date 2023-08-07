He gave half his life to the service: in Pokrovsk, the deputy head of the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region died during the blow

Katerina Chernovol23:46, 08/07/232 minutes.432

The deceased rescuer was only 52 years old.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, Russian occupying troops hit a house in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast .

During search and rescue operations, the Russians fired again, as a result of which Andrei Omelchenko, deputy chairman of the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region, was killed.

The death of the rescuer was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko.

“We deeply grieve over the death of Andriy Omelchenko, Colonel of the Civil Protection Service, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Emergency Response of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

Today, his life was taken by a Russian missile in Pokrovsk,” the message says. Klimenko noted that the deceased rescuer gave half his life to the service. He was only 52 years old.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...