Dozens of heroes at home: Ukraine held a new prisoner exchange (photo, video)

These are fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two of them are officers, privates and sergeants.

Today , another 22 Ukrainian servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were returned home from Russian captivity .According to Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office, the oldest of our soldiers is 54 years old, and the youngest is 23.

According to Yermak, we are talking about the military, who participated in the battles in different directions.

According to Yermak, we are talking about the military, who participated in the battles in different directions.He specified that there were wounded among those released.

The head of the OP also noted that all defenders released from Russian captivity will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration and receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada clarified , this is the 48th exchange that has been successfully carried out.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada clarified , this is the 48th exchange that has been successfully carried out.

