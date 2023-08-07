Bundestag agrees on transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine – People’s Deputy

Nadia Prishlyak14:49, 08/07/232 minutes.480

The missiles hit 500 kilometers and are capable of covering the southern coast of Crimea.

Ukraine may still receive long-range Taurus missiles . In Germany, key parliamentary factions have reached a consensus on this issue.

This was announced on Facebook by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev, referring to the information of friends from the Bundestag.

At the same time, he added that there still needs to be an official decision.”These missiles hit 500 kilometers and are capable of covering all the occupied territories, including the southern coast of Crimea,” Chernev stressed.

He said that for a long time Ukrainian parliamentarians worked with their German counterparts to form a support group.”And now, finally, the ice has broken,” the people’s deputy notes.

