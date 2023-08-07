Blast in Turkish port damages 13 elevators

07.08.2023 18:03

The number of victims of the explosion in the port of Derince in northwestern Turkey has increased to 10, and 13 elevators have been damaged.

The Governor of Kocaeli province Seddar Yavuz said this to journalists at the scene, Ukrinform reports citing Habertürk TV.”10 people were injured in the incident.

At this time, after checking, we have information that there is no one under the rubble,” the governor said.According to him, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

He preliminarily identified grain dust inside the silos as the cause of the explosion and suggested that the hot weather could have contributed to it.

Therefore, measures have been taken to prevent repeated explosions.

According to the TV channel, 13 out of 30 port silos were damaged.As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, a fire broke out at two enterprises in an industrial zone in Adana, southeastern Turkey.

