08/07/2023

Holding back the Russians while the others are pushing forward.

The State Border Guard of Ukraine has been actively defending the country from Russian invaders all over the frontline.

The story is about warm hearted guys in the Bakhmut direction holding the position in case the enemy tries to push forward.

These soldiers have their own unique atmosphere in the trenches. When looking at them you cannot buy feel delighted and sure that Ukraine will win.

© UATV English 2023

Like this: Like Loading...