Yulia Tymoshenko

August 6

Imperfect translation:

One day will definitely come, and we will see F-16 in the cloudless sky over our Crimea! Under the Ukrainian flag! Over Koktebel and Yalta, over Foros and Theodosius.

Not for the war. For peace and protection of your native land!

And today in these glorious courageous people is a professional holiday!

The ones holding up the sky!

Happy holiday, our dear!

Kudos to the heroes!

Original:

Колись неодмінно настане день, і ми побачимо F-16 у безхмарному небі над нашим Кримом! Під українським прапором! Над Коктебелем і Ялтою, над Форосом і Феодосією.

Не для війни. Для миру й захисту своєї рідної землі!

А сьогодні у цих славних мужніх людей – професійне свято!

Ті, що тримають небо!

Зі святом, дорогі наші!

Героям слава!

