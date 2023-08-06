Ukrainian officials discover draft evasion scheme… Kyiv Independent

An employee of the Military Commissariat and four other accomplices in the Ternopil Oblast were caught forging documents to help people evade mobilization and travel abroad illegally.
The group charged $3,000 per person for falsified documents. Over 30 people allegedly used their services, with six already having left the country.
Investigations into the scheme began in February 2023 and 11 total searches were conducted, resulting in the seizure of various forged documents and materials. Participants in the scheme were charged with illegal smuggling across the state border and were detained with the option for bail. The Military Commissariat employee is suspected of assisting in organizing illegal transportation across the border.
Earlier this week, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had detained an official of the Kyiv City Military Administration for allegedly helping draft-age men evade mobilization by leaving Ukraine.
Law enforcement detained the official while he was handing over forged documents granting the right to leave Ukraine to three persons, for which he received $30,000.
The State Bureau of Investigation searched the suspect’s offices and the place of residence and confiscated over $48,000 from him.
Authors: Rachel Amranand The Kyiv Independent news desk
2 comments
It’s crap like this that feeds fodder to the anti Ukrainian asses.
Owch. I’m glad your country plugged that leak. CapWillie is right, it’s stuff like this that feeds into the idea of Ukraine being corrupt, because although draft dodging may not feel like a terrible thing to others, the cowardice of it is a terrible disservice to the other countrymen who eagerly join, and a horrific betrayal of those Ukrainians who are physically disabled, or otherwise unable to serve. This method was also done with bribery.and forgery of false documentation, the hallmarks of stereotypical corruption. I hope the bastards who tried setting this up, got the maximum possible sentence.
I understand that the draft dodgers have proven themselves unworthy and cowardly, but I would suggest their sentences should be made to perform in the most unpleasant areas of military service. Certainly can’t trust them with military secrets, or anything they might betray to the enemy, I wouldn’t even give him a spare gun in the middle of a russian attack! Not even if I saw the enemy walking towards me. I was thinking of the classic image of a punished soldier peeling the skins off from a small mountain of potatoes. Or maybe he would feel safe away from the bombings, by spending all his days cleaning the sewers of Kyiv or some other city in Ukraine.