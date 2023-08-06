Ukrainian Air Recon Destroys multiple Russian targets in Soledar (video)

08/06/2023

Aerial reconnaissance of the K-2 Battalion detected a concentration of Russian vehicles, personnel, and fire equipment. Ukrainian large-caliber artillery of 54 OMBr inflicted fire damage and destroyed a number of targets.

This footage has not been verified by The Sun.

Ukraine Fighters drop bombs in Russians trying to approach their positions.

Footage released by the 237th Battalion appears to show the moment Ukrainian forces rain bombs on Russian soldiers attempting to reach positions near Avdiivka.

This footage has also not been verified by The Sun.

