The occupiers announced strikes on the Chongarsky bridge (photo, video)

Now the Chongar checkpoint has been closed to traffic.

On Sunday, August 6, Z-publics announced “arrivals” on the Chongarsky bridge on the administrative border of Crimea and the Kherson region.For the data of the invaders, they hit the bridge with rockets.

In total, three or four “arrivals” were recorded. The extent of damage is still unknown.

Photo from the impact site / social networks

Gauleiter Vladimir Rogov announced that the checkpoint “Chongar” is closed for travel through strikes on the bridge.

He does not give details, but “hopes that the bridge is intact.”Meanwhile, local publics published a video showing a column of smoke over the Chongarsky bridge.

The occupiers report a strike on the Chongar bridge

