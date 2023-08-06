The dead “Wagnerites” in Russia are no longer considered participants in the war

Ekaterina Girnyk11:30, 08/06/232 minutes.154

The families of the dead members of PMC “Wagner” in Russia have ceased to issue certificates of participants in the war.

Relatives Chat” announced that the PMC management decided to “suspend” the issuance of certificates, saying that “employees have more important and priority tasks.

“Previously, the relatives of the dead “Wagnerites” complained that they could not get the certificates that “the families of the heroically dead fighters need to be able to defend their legal rights” and to receive benefits.

