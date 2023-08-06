The cartoon perfectly explains the speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive and the role of the Western support.

ROMAN SHEREMETA

Aug 6

Comment from Andrii Dehtiar:

Imperfect translation:

It was necessary to start the cartoon from 2014, not forgetting about the curtailment of missile programs in 2019, the disbandment of troops in 2020, the employment of Moscow moles in the SBU, the demining of Chongara in 2022 and the withdrawal of combat units from strategic airfields, ignoring warnings of an attack. And it is even better since 1998, when missiles were given for artificial debts, which now Moscow is returning to us.

Original;

Треба було почати мультик з 2014 року, незабутих про згортання ракетних програм у 2019, розведення військ у 2020, працевлаштування моськовських кротів в СБУ, розмінування Чонгару у 2022 і відведення бойових частин з стратегічних аеродромів, ігнорування попереджень про напад. А ще краще з 1998 коли віддавали за штучні борги ракети, які зараз московія нам повертає..

Andrew Haggard:

CNN recently discussed a poll in which 50+% of respondents disagreed with the U.S. providing Ukrainians with more support and funding.

But, I think changing this sentiment is something that policymakers in the West and Ukraine need to work on. It’s not easy selling the need for sending hundreds of millions and billions of dollars worth of defensive equipment to Ukraine even though that’s just a drop in the bucket and the cold, calculating dividends that realists may see down the road are strong advocating arguments.

But, I am not sure that the average person who worries about paying electric and water bills is going to understand what is being sent is usually surplus or that assisting Ukraine has long-term national security benefits.

I have heard Biden and members of Congress advocate for supporting Ukraine. Some zealots who have this weird idealized vision of Putin as a model for an American president are obviously eyes-deep in Flavor Aid (Kool Aid gets it’s historical reprieve in this post).

So, my question is ultimately: how can this be more effectively sold by Ukrainians to Western allies, so that Western policymakers can further advocate and finally get much needed aid to Ukraine?

Paul Camp:

Roman Sheremeta : Not entirely true – I offered the #government of #ukraine 10x Fighter jets plus pilot conversion training plus 74,000 rounds of ammunition in MARCH 2022…(not March 2023). Nobody in Ukraine military or Govt got back to me…..

Reply from Pavel Dorochynsky:

Please repeat the offer here. We can personally influence on decision-making with the help of regional leaders. What exactly do we have to do to get this equipment? I personally applied to the German government for equipment for NATO-type cartridges and received official refusal in July last year.

