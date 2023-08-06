The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges connecting mainland Ukraine and Crimea.Militarnyi reports this referring to local reports.

Eyewitness reports about damage to bridges appeared virtually simultaneously.

Volodymyr Saldo, gauleiter of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, stated that the attack on the Henichesk bridge was carried out with Franco-British Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles.

Damage to the Henichesk bridge after a missile strike, August 6, 2023



In addition to the transport lane of the Henichesk bridge, the gas pipeline was cut off.

He reported that 12 missiles were allegedly fired, 9 of which were shot down by Russian air defense.

“Transport connection with Crimea continues to work through Chaplynka and Armyansk. I ask the car drivers to consider this in their plans,” Saldo wrote in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, representatives of the occupation authorities of Crimea announced that the Chonhar bridge was hit.

“One strike, part of the missiles were shot down by air defense forces. The road surface of the road bridge was damaged, and repair work is already starting. No casualties have been reported. Transit is temporarily conducted through the Armyansk and Krasnoperekopsk checkpoints,” Sergei Aksyonov, a representative of the occupation authorities of Crimea, wrote in his Telegram channel.

Damage to the Chonhar bridge after a missile strike, August 6, 2023



In both cases, the representatives of the occupation authorities claim that only the road surface of the bridge was damaged, and the bridge piers were allegedly not damaged.

Militarnyi previously reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully disabled the railway bridge across Chonhar.

In June, a missile attack damaged the Chonhar bridge, which was later restored by the Russians.

