SCALP is already in Ukraine: Zelensky showed long-range missiles from France (photo, video)

French President Macron announced the delivery of these missiles on July 11.
Ukraine received new long-range SCALP missiles from France.For the first time, President Volodymyr Zelensky showed missiles of this type in a video with food on the Day of the Ukrainian Air Force.Paris sent Kyiv an export modification of EG with a flight range of up to 290 km.
During a visit to Ukrainian soldiers, Zelensky signed one of these missiles.
The President wrote the phrase “Glory to Ukraine”.
These missiles were publicly shown to Ukrainians for the first time. Less than a month ago, they officially announced the supply of these weapons to Ukraine.Ukraine receives new long-range SCALP missiles from France
