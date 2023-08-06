SCALP is already in Ukraine: Zelensky showed long-range missiles from France (photo, video)

Marta Gichko19:17, 08/06/232 minutes.50

French President Macron announced the delivery of these missiles on July 11.

Ukraine received new long-range SCALP missiles from France.For the first time, President Volodymyr Zelensky showed missiles of this type in a video with food on the Day of the Ukrainian Air Force.Paris sent Kyiv an export modification of EG with a flight range of up to 290 km.

During a visit to Ukrainian soldiers, Zelensky signed one of these missiles.

The President wrote the phrase “Glory to Ukraine”.

Signature on the rocket / screenshot

These missiles were publicly shown to Ukrainians for the first time. Less than a month ago, they officially announced the supply of these weapons to Ukraine. Ukraine receives new long-range SCALP missiles from France

