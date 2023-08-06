Russia’s manufacturing industry suffers from record-breaking labor shortage – Yermak

06.08.2023 02:47

Russia’s manufacturing industry is suffering from a record-breaking labor shortage.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In July 2023, 42% of Russian industrial enterprises were experiencing a lack of workers,” Yermak noted.

In his words, strengthening sanctions against Russia with a focus on its military and industrial complex will paralyze the terrorists.A reminder that, on July 20, 2023, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, as well as other countries, announced the introduction or further extension of sanctions against Russia and its supporters who help the aggressor state to circumvent restrictive measures.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

