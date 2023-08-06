Putin revealed which territories of Ukraine they want to take control of

Evgenia Sokolenko17:46, 08/06/232 minutes.2314

Russia wants to control all the lands it considers its own.

The Kremlin believes that there are no grounds for a peace treaty with Ukraine in Russia now.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov to American journalists from The New York Times .

According to him, in the near future Russia will continue aggressive actions against Ukraine.

Journalists also asked if Moscow wants to control any new Ukrainian territories that have not been occupied by Russian troops.”No. We just want to control all those territories that are now written in our Constitution as ours,” Peskov says.

He is convinced that in next year’s elections, Putin will not only win, but also receive a very large percentage of support.”Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...