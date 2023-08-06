More than anyone: total US aid to Ukraine already reaches $66.2 billion – WP

Evgenia Sokolenko23:56, 08/06/232 minutes.59

There has been no such “investment in an ally” in the US since the Marshall Plan.

The total amount of US aid to Ukraine has exceeded that of any other country.According to The Washington Post , this amount has already reached $66.2 billion.

It is noted that $43.1 billion is military assistance, $20.5 billion is the share of economic support and another $2.6 billion is humanitarian aid.The publication emphasized that this amount exceeds the aid that the United States provides to any other country and “exceeded the bilateral support of other US allies”, including Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

According to experts, this is in fact “a US investment in an ally”, the likes of which have not been seen since the Marshall Plan.

At that time, the volume of aid, adjusted for inflation, amounted to about $150 billion over three years.U.S. aid to Ukraine has already surpassed the cost of Twitter ($44 billion), the James Webb Space Telescope ($10 billion) and the Biden administration’s student loan plan ($39 billion).

While the United States is Ukraine’s largest donor, other countries have contributed a much larger percentage of their GDP to help Ukraine.

Thus, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Europe now spends a larger share of its GDP in Ukraine than the United States.

The United States has actually been helping Ukraine financially and with weapons since the beginning of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

The latest aid package included various complexes, missiles, ammunition, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons. It was valued at $400 million.At the same time, the leader of the Republican Party in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, said that the States should accelerate the supply of military assistance to Ukraine .

