Kim Jong-un ordered to increase the production of weapons after the visit of Shoigu

Yuri Kobzar10:23, 08/06/232 minutes.968

Earlier, experts warned that the Russian Federation wants to buy weapons from the DPRK.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has instructed defense plants to increase production. This happened two weeks after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang .

According to the North Korean state news agency CTAK , Kim inspected the work of a number of factories producing rocket engines, artillery, small arms and other weapons, and ordered an increase in production capacity to “strengthen the country’s defense capability.”

His unusual visits to numerous weapons factories over the course of several days occurred as Pyongyang attempts to develop a variety of strategic and conventional weapons and holds demonstrations of a range of weapons.

