HIMARS with ATACMS: The Upgrade Ukraine Desperately Needs (video)

08/06/2023

HIMARS are now basically part of Ukrainian pop culture. And with good reason, since this weapon system helped save an entire country. But there is an upgrade for the HIMARS that Ukraine has been requesting for months: ATACMS. This would be the third upgrade for HIMARS, our wonder weapon, giving Ukraine even greater range and firepower. In this episode, we want to provide an ode to the HIMARS and give examples from the battlefield of how this weapon has changed the course of war and how it will continue to do so after the delivery of this new ammunition. Here is Talking Tactics!

